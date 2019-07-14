As Service Intl (SCI) Market Value Declined, Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Its Position; Cambiar Investors Has Decreased Its Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 117.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 87,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,583 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 74,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 614,004 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 57,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 199,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 1.23M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 10,147 shares. 29,772 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 503 shares. 1.65M are owned by Turtle Creek Asset Management Incorporated. Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 31,516 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 4.56 million shares. Cipher Capital LP has 30,632 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Principal Grp owns 0.03% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 802,183 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 9,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya stated it has 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Df Dent Comm holds 6,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 16.43 million shares. Regions Financial stated it has 4,309 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 821,083 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,951 shares to 24,746 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,393 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.93M for 23.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 310,616 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 586,057 shares. Assetmark owns 94 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 370,079 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 327,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 180 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 9,026 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Paloma Mgmt owns 31,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 67,000 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 19,677 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Llc owns 1.58 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

