As Service Intl (SCI) Market Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Cut Its Holding by $1.84 Million; As Cae (CAE) Shares Rose, Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered by $14.22 Million Its Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 46,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,020 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 180,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 82,189 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 646,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.48 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 53,410 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $86.76M for 25.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,855 shares to 17,583 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $53.10M for 34.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 30,000 shares to 7.95M shares, valued at $163.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19M shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

