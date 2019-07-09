As Service Intl (SCI) Market Valuation Declined, Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Its Stake; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Valuation Declined While Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted by $410,650 Its Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 30,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 102,991 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 72,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 284,301 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 542,244 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 84,600 shares to 309,694 shares, valued at $56.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,523 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,951 were reported by Nordea Invest. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Tru LP owns 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 166,726 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 11,957 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 68,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Baillie Gifford And, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11.86M shares. West Chester Advsr Inc reported 5,000 shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 26,267 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 80 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. New South Mgmt reported 1.32M shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 129 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 4.97M shares.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Corporation International Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Neptune Memorial Reef Completes Expansion NYSE:SCI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Service Corporation International 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.