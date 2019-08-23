As Sensient Technologies (SXT) Shares Declined, Holder Td Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) by $478,792 as Valuation Rose

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 15,064 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 24,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 172,120 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 14/03/2018 Sensient Technologies Completes Acquisition of Natural Color Business from GlobeNatural; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $382.18. About 371,513 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.02% or 3,514 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Pacific Glob Inv Comm has 0.52% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.19% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 34,387 shares. Prudential Pcl owns 954 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dubuque Bankshares And Trust owns 491 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt has 19,743 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 9,679 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Grandfield And Dodd stated it has 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 24,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.27 million for 19.91 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 274,189 shares to 17.75M shares, valued at $788.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 44,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.98M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.