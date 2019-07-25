As Sensient Technologies (SXT) Share Price Rose, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trimmed Stake by $630,403; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Declined While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased by $11.13 Million Its Holding

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 89.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 134,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 150,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 7.22M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 9,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 189,645 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has risen 2.92% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 Sensient Technologies Completes Acquisition of Natural Color Business from GlobeNatural; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,948 shares to 53,586 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.78 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

