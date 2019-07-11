As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Lowered Holding by $564,443; Rathbone Brothers Plc Increased Position in Netflix Com Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX) by $27.20 Million as Shares Rose

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 2.47 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 49.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX) by 349.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 76,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05 million, up from 21,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.88 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (NYSE:PM) by 13,660 shares to 79,238 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:DE) by 6,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,416 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Usd2.50 Common Stock (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 106,254 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crossvault Ltd Liability has 10,318 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Trb Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,000 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 446,792 shares. 271,931 are owned by Blair William And Company Il. Lakeview Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,236 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc reported 3,988 shares. Ajo LP owns 14,105 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 1,470 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% or 1,308 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Btc Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 787 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,940 shares. 700 are held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 113,367 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 288,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

