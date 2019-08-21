As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Shares Rose, Caxton Associates LP Decreased Stake; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Position in Nike (NKE) Has Decreased by $2.16 Million as Market Value Rose

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 436,404 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 2.78M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Inv Advsr Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 31,147 shares. World Asset Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 15,119 shares. 27,113 are owned by Eii Mngmt Inc. 4.25M are held by Bank Of Mellon. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 18,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 10.66M shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 152,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 640,717 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Company accumulated 480 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 553,347 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 1.10M shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,671 shares to 10,267 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares to 895,236 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 100,875 shares. Miracle Mile Llc holds 0.12% or 17,792 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Llc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 1.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Personal Fincl Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 863 shares. Covington invested in 0.92% or 177,206 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 8.11M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.86 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 13.18M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 9,157 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,600 shares. At Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 27,613 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 5,394 shares. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 2,407 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.95 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.