As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Market Valuation Declined, Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Position by $564,443; As Idacorp (IDA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Cut Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, down from 326,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 322,055 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 4.78M shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 49.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95M for 22.27 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 102,848 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $80.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE) by 285,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 22.73% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SNH’s profit will be $80.83M for 6.39 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,915 shares to 9,726 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).