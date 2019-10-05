As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (SNH) Market Value Rose, Assetmark Decreased Holding by $3.73 Million; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Lowered Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $3.14 Million

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 103.79% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (SNH) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 414,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 208 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 414,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 650,268 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc reported 1,494 shares stake. Waratah Capital Advsr has invested 2.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.02% or 12,108 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance Corp has 0.52% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 765,481 shares. Private Trust Na invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 26,899 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,186 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Charter Tru has 0.93% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eqis Management owns 2,293 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Cap Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kistler holds 0.29% or 2,898 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska LP owns 115,429 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Conning reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc reported 27,690 shares. Asset holds 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 16,506 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 3.66M shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). 122,473 are held by Amp Invsts Limited. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 306,395 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 92,025 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company holds 33,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 51,778 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 44,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Interest Group has 0.02% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 392 shares. 3,050 are held by Hilton Management Ltd.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.41 million for 7.27 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B & G Foods Inc New Com (NYSE:BGS) by 1.55 million shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $32.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Strm Infproidx (VTIP) by 51,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW).