As Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Cut Holding; Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $529,397

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 68,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 60,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 129,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Senior Housing Properties Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 566,378 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 48,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 438,649 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 486,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank (Ibn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 3.09M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.14%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa (Aa) by 13,024 shares to 29,504 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).

