As Semtech (SMTC) Valuation Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Raised Stake by $1.25 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Holding by $3.87 Million as Valuation Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 238,795 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET SALES WERE $151.9 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 47C, EST. 46C; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 73.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 84,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 30,399 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 114,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74 million shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 338,485 shares to 82,572 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,500 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc A (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 120,000 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 9,996 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Co Lc has invested 0.91% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ameritas Invest has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Sector Pension Board reported 0.04% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research reported 41,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 231,676 shares. 260,218 are held by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 36,198 shares. Brinker stated it has 18,685 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 22,343 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 22,320 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 16,411 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 169,801 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, a New York-based fund reported 15,194 shares.

