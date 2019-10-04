As Semtech (SMTC) Market Valuation Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Its Holding by $8.81 Million; Credit Agricole S A Decreased Its Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Position by $2.00 Million; Stock Rose

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 183,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 125,697 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 309,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 156,250 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 10/05/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® 20 Series Wireless Charging Platform

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 6,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 12,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $346.52. About 166,303 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 65,818 shares to 539,214 shares, valued at $41.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 152,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.29 million for 42.27 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 56,200 shares to 121,800 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 71.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.