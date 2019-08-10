As Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Lowered Its Holding; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Gratia Capital Raised Stake

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 3,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 4,951 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 8,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.09M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 215,634 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 5,264 shares stake. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.81% stake. 66,875 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 10,385 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 356,227 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 2,064 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 6,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Inc Ny has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 722 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 13,759 shares. Telos Management has invested 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,850 shares. Jane Street Gru reported 19,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 10,129 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 25,851 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 21,304 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 40,409 shares to 45,160 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 66,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.