As Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose, Energy Income Partners Has Upped Holding; Triple (GTS) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,089 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.14 million, up from 280,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 14,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 63,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 59,921 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 15,809 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 4,009 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 13,924 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 271,459 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 9,486 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public stated it has 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 40,400 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 55,222 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.11% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 232,183 shares. 1.06M were reported by Northern Corporation. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 247 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.97 million shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS).

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTS’s profit will be $10.69 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 224,558 shares to 685,936 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 34,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. ( (NYSE:INN).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 563,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.57M shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Limited Liability reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Pure Advsr reported 21,634 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co has 21,304 shares. 5,598 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Limited. Pennsylvania accumulated 441,995 shares. Van Eck Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0.09% or 1.18 million shares. Telos Management has 2,928 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 733 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H Com holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1.17M shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.27% or 21,400 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited, Japan-based fund reported 9,380 shares. 6,850 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sempra Energy Names Brian L. Kelly Vice President Of Federal Government Affairs – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.