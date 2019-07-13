As Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose, Energy Income Partners Has Raised Holding by $1.85 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Cut by $23.93 Million as Share Price Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,089 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.14 million, up from 280,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 1.04 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv analyzed 141,600 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.67M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $148.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ameriprise reported 171,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 6,024 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tudor Et Al has 9,393 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.05% or 14,039 shares. Golub Grp Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited reported 0.03% stake. North Star Investment Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,152 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 14,000 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 987,174 shares or 1.87% of the stock. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% or 1,977 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 2,624 shares. 129,200 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success – Seeking Alpha" on June 03, 2019

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,109 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,719 shares. Drexel Morgan Com holds 0.42% or 2,510 shares. Contravisory Inv reported 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hilltop holds 0.14% or 3,385 shares. Joel Isaacson & Company Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,407 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.24% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 11,256 are owned by North Star Asset. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.44% or 162,211 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 320,733 shares. Cypress Cap Grp stated it has 11,983 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Invest owns 357 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 119,040 shares. 29,970 were reported by Regions Financial.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer's Surprise Deal – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 575,500 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $53.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 189,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).