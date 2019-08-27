As Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Northstar Group Decreased by $371,420 Its Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 1.34 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 3.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,195 shares to 3,556 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar has invested 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 438,275 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 55,628 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Victory Cap Mgmt has 1.20M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Llc reported 2.48% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 280,954 shares. Amer Group has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Monarch Cap Mgmt reported 7,937 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 26,231 shares. Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associates has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Addenda Capital holds 0.32% or 88,935 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management reported 13,915 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $117.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,075 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.