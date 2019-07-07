As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Value Rose, Voya Investment Management Lowered Position; Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Its Position by $432,725 as Market Valuation Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 17,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 73,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 216,039 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 38.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 2,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,853 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 125,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 727,934 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,637 shares to 20,259 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,980 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company holds 19 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% or 15,503 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,106 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 40,053 shares. Fiduciary Commerce holds 8,636 shares. Athena Advsr Ltd Llc holds 65,989 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 11,568 are held by Atria Ltd Liability Co. Dana Invest Advsr stated it has 389,959 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.15M shares. Morgan Stanley has 562,655 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QBI Distributions Or Qualified Dividends, Which Is Better? – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:HASI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Sustainable Infrastructure Company Is Far From Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Dell, Diamondback Energy, Lending Tree, Oxford Industries, Philip Morris, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt reported 2,080 shares stake. Lifeplan Group Inc invested in 0% or 8 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 334,206 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 4,826 shares in its portfolio. 4,809 are held by Johnson Investment Counsel. Amp Limited stated it has 0.76% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Welch Forbes Lc owns 1,603 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 178,023 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 716,087 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Atwood Palmer holds 4,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,862 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 0.03% stake.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Brexit May Day – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Utility Stock Is Trying to Transform Into an Energy Export Giant – Motley Fool” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy seeks to sell businesses in Peru, Chile – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.