As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake; Bulldog Investors Trimmed Its Stake in Source Capital (SOR) by $2.36 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 965.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 52,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 752,472 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3,202 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.61 million shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 291,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 560,059 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.16% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 56,731 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi holds 0.1% or 3,348 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 370 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 1.28 million shares. Kempen Capital Nv reported 2,064 shares. State Street has invested 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability reported 1,748 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Commerce reported 14,228 shares. Brookfield Asset has invested 0.59% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 633,207 are held by Citadel Advsr Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group stated it has 40 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 61,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 7,500 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 2.40M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 66,804 shares. Moreover, Cohen Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 9,574 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Com owns 2.71% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 169,644 shares. 16,656 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsr. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 68,405 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 250 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 3,888 shares.