As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Value Rose, Ci Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position by $425,500

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 720,235 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 93,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 903,887 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.76M, down from 997,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 450,329 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 914,847 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc reported 10,785 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd owns 40 shares. 13D Management Ltd Llc holds 117,532 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Hillsdale reported 40 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 3,104 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.29% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Seizert Capital Partners Lc accumulated 173,024 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 91,223 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 92,170 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 10,895 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc Com by 22,000 shares to 333,400 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr Ultsht Russ2000 (TWM).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.67 million for 23.85 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt by 909,528 shares to 909,822 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).