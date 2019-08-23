As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Its Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $373,648

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 24,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 924,039 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 662,693 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares to 171,075 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.01 million for 186.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.