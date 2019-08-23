As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Its Stake by $450,000; Beech Hill Advisors Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 192,120 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, down from 195,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 843,538 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,347 shares to 340,028 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 102,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Intll Ltd Ca has invested 0.38% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.47% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 24,765 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 183 shares in its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins Com has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Carroll Associates holds 0.02% or 1,359 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 88 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 5,281 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 16 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 16,975 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 407,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colonial Tru Advsrs has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,183 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.