As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose, Holder Chilton Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $424,837; Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 9,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 11,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $278. About 41,514 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 143,798 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76 million, down from 146,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 1.39M shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,398 shares to 132,652 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 45,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.47 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.