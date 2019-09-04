As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose, Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Stake; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined, Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 231,950 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 34,870 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 208,073 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,064 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $132.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 4.06 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,726 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.1% or 9,380 shares. Churchill Management holds 0.01% or 2,080 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.01% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Utah Retirement invested in 51,715 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 4,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 24,087 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 86 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.13 million for 25.63 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,794 shares to 64,404 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts Company: An Undervalued Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Genuine Parts Company’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.57 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.