As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Lowered Stake; As Clorox Company (CLX) Valuation Rose, New England Research & Management Boosted Holding by $325,125

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 1.07 million shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 29,615 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 32,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.81. About 1.43 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 1,225 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,980 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Global Mngmt has 17,423 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mackenzie Financial owns 17,664 shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,273 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bb&T reported 6,873 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invest House Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Homrich And Berg reported 9,649 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 22,227 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 5,145 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Co has 1,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 928,553 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 74,061 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 11,609 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 48,649 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Capital World Invsts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Utah Retirement owns 51,895 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.13% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Amica Retiree Tru has 0.27% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Proshare Llc owns 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 35,053 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% or 431,532 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,048 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,334 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 525 shares. Savant Lc has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 24.97 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,100 shares to 47,815 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).