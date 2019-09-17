As Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Position; Jane Street Group Trimmed Its Stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) by $352,380

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 11,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 663,992 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 163,120 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.42M, down from 192,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 1.30M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 29,995 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 11,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Llc reported 18 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 23,290 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 372 are owned by Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp. 14,965 are owned by Sit Assoc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom And Associates has invested 1.76% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 4,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 18,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Liberty Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ami Asset owns 1.72% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 23.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 377,959 shares to 717,987 shares, valued at $55.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 32,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.