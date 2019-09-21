As Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Rose, Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Its Position; Ci Investments Cut Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $24.63 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 51.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 172,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 159,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 332,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 335,865 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 39,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 901,198 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.86M, down from 941,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.73 million shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $38.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

