As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Trimmed by $327,375 Its Holding; Campbell Newman Asset Management Lifted Its Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Position by $627,111; Market Value Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 30,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.09M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 8,709 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 943 shares. 17,256 were accumulated by Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duff And Phelps Investment Management holds 0.11% or 118,425 shares in its portfolio. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 19,376 shares. Blackrock accumulated 55.15 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parametric Port Associate Llc owns 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.39M shares. Monetary Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp accumulated 611,284 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 854,451 shares or 0.23% of the stock. South State Corp accumulated 12,684 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 3,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,214 shares to 214,906 shares, valued at $30.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).