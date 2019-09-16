As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Value Rose, Holder Capital International Sarl Decreased Stake; Snyder Capital Management LP Stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) Has Raised by $1.03 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 29,615 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 32,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 379,611 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 19,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.56M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 549,066 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions invested in 6,887 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,207 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.06% or 380,325 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Mufg Americas Holding Corp has 3,276 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 7,500 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And reported 93 shares stake. Alberta Investment Management Corp reported 81,500 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.09% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 492,642 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 237,013 shares. Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Ltd Company invested in 3,899 shares. Amp has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.04% or 104,651 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 411,177 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Company reported 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 620,850 shares to 910,519 shares, valued at $68.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 18,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,799 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,364 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department owns 0.11% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,445 shares. Arrow Corp has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ci Invests Inc stated it has 717,570 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 10,747 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 310,635 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 183 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage owns 13,785 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Van Eck Associates has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 454,993 shares. Creative Planning has 27,102 shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 191,109 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.13% or 22.02 million shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 38,048 shares to 79,330 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc Adr by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd Adr.

