As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Value Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake; As Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Market Valuation Rose, Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 11.66M shares traded or 36.26% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS MINING COSTS ARE LIKELY TO GO UP FROM HERE; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Lowered Production Concerns South Deep Project; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 863,315 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 197,011 shares to 119,469 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 708,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Sa.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd reported 33,980 shares. Griffin Asset Inc invested 0.62% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cap Sarl holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 32,815 shares. 12.05M are owned by Franklin Res Inc. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 19,855 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Electron Cap Partners Ltd Company holds 11.11% or 692,065 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,968 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 319,754 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.05% or 63,000 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc owns 2,030 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dupont has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). First Interstate Bank accumulated 370 shares. Moreover, Private Asset has 0.26% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 11,391 shares.