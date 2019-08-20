As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holderness Investments Company Has Lifted Position by $498,015

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $211.67. About 15.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 8.18 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 8.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 322,087 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Prns Ltd holds 2.49% or 415,317 shares. 160,833 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation stated it has 21,315 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 173,436 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horrell Cap Management reported 2,359 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Godsey & Gibb Associates invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort LP has 11,408 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 1.19% stake. Swift Run Capital Management Lc holds 1,858 shares. Acg Wealth holds 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 126,993 shares. Bell Bank has 5,915 shares. 21,938 are owned by Mathes Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,100 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 889,578 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Whittier Communications has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,121 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 203 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Proshare Advisors Lc owns 34,964 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guardian holds 176,204 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.11% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn owns 6,465 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset invested in 0.38% or 563,308 shares. Allstate holds 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 18,305 shares. Korea Investment holds 320,826 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 17,966 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 50,000 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $72.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 4.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762,500 shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.