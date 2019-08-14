As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised Position by $3.56 Million; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stake Held by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 1.21M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – GuruFocus.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oncor To Release Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

