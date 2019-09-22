As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Cut Position; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Highland Capital Management Decreased by $2.13 Million Its Holding

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 146,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 302,824 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.62 million, down from 449,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.73 million shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 10,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,686 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, down from 34,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.37M shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,742 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 478 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital LP reported 66,902 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 11,691 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 187,558 shares. 28,983 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,910 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 1.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,634 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Inc holds 0.23% or 1.20 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,798 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 2,782 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,893 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,941 shares to 149,297 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 9,829 shares to 398,064 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL) by 123,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 20,966 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce accumulated 0% or 3,382 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 14,505 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 2,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt has 151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset reported 0.54% stake. Tcw Group Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Van Eck has 605 shares. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 7,936 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 218 were reported by Smithfield. Shelton Capital has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Personal Cap Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Pitcairn Com owns 2,043 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Magellan Asset Management stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).