As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ecofin LTD Has Increased Its Position; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $764,800 as Shares Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 255,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.42M shares traded or 341.41% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 466,630 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $101.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 33,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares to 344,418 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,328 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

