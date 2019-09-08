As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $443,750 Its Stake; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Boosted Its Position

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 94,781 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 98,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 863,315 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 59,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 203,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 143,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $386.57M for 25.18 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares to 233,769 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares to 8,017 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,006 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

