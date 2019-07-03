As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Hennessy Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.75 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Decreased Stake by $548,756

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,340 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.61M, down from 384,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 680,207 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE)

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.71M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energy Income Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 295,089 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 72,500 shares. First Personal Serv has 385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,870 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 31.17 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 11,391 shares. Andra Ap owns 25,400 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 955 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 3,104 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $335.78 million for 28.44 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Utility Stock Is Trying to Transform Into an Energy Export Giant – Motley Fool” on November 09, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SoCalGas Offering $100,000 in Grants to Help Cities Prepare for Climate Change Risks – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy wins U.S. Non-FTA approval for Mexico LNG export project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Limited Company holds 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 18,041 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Llc holds 26,437 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.16 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 307,160 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.48% or 165,117 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division accumulated 54,922 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt reported 53,200 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 30,720 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Lc has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Epoch Inv Ptnrs stated it has 1.07M shares. Bankshares holds 4,189 shares. Greystone Managed Investments invested in 26,191 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested in 3,448 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,616 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management reported 42,409 shares stake.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Australian PE firm PEP sets up company to buy Campbell’s international business – AFR – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brown-Forman (BF.B) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Sales Lag – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.