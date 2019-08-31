As Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Parkwood Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.32 Million

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.00 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 32,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 51,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, down from 83,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – DIANNE FEINSTEIN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, ASKS PANEL CHAIRMAN CHUCK GRASSLEY IN LETTER TO HOLD HEARINGS ON FACEBOOK DATA USE REPORTS; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS; 06/04/2018 – The comments come after Facebook admitted that 87 million users were affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach, more than previously suggested; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 05/04/2018 – Cramer previously said the “long knives” had been drawn for Facebook after a slew of criticism over its data privacy practices

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares to 195,541 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,990 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Hawaii invested in 3,308 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0.1% or 4.08 million shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management owns 0.27% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 34,295 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 6,850 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,092 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 633,207 shares. 7,121 are owned by Whittier Trust. Motco invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 32,353 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Newfocus Fin Gru Ltd Company holds 1.16% or 18,469 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ing Groep Nv reported 2,815 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gradient Invests Lc owns 7,081 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Ltd Liability Com holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,079 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.21% or 30,875 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Com owns 2,506 shares. Frontier Invest Management Company owns 19,465 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Com reported 0.03% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel holds 263,400 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 1.87% or 50,201 shares. Provident Tru has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,758 shares. Argent invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherstone Cap invested in 2,793 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Management Incorporated holds 178,482 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 2,697 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 2,744 shares to 21,649 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

