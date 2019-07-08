As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Value Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered by $450,000 Its Stake; Pdt Partners Has Trimmed Its Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Stake by $495,936 as Valuation Declined

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 30,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 118,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 278,586 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 37.88% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 08/03/2018 – MACOM Announces Availability of 400Gbps Chipset for Short Reach Optical Connectivity Applications; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Loss/Shr 50c; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 10/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Transimpedance Amplifier Supporting 12G-SDI Over Optical Fiber for Broadcast Video Applications

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,120 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, down from 195,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 328,583 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 228,400 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation reported 94,748 shares. Axa accumulated 229,803 shares. M Holdings has 7,347 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 2,350 shares. 10,765 are held by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Glenmede Na holds 10,361 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Com holds 0.02% or 107,796 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Services Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 78 shares. 16,807 were accumulated by Colonial Trust. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). First Mercantile Trust reported 4,810 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Company owns 506,944 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advisors holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 370,340 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SoCalGas Hosts Renewable Energy Technology Demonstration Day – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings July 24 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 248,425 shares to 681,875 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04M for 28.57 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Issues Warning on Q2 Profits – StreetInsider.com” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MTSI – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “MACOM Announces New Wideband Amplifier Covering 100 kHz up to 50 GHz for 5G Test and Measurement Applications – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting MTSI Put And Call Options For August 2017 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MACOM +9% on revenue beat, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. Croteau John also sold $68,320 worth of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 1.55 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). 875 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. 3,561 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Communications stated it has 2,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 5 shares. White Pine Cap Llc invested in 55,505 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 7.23 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 200,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 508,605 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 83,150 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 151,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 4,800.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.88% negative EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8,562 shares to 189,100 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 91,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).