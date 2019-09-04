As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Value Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $21.99 Million; Stadium Capital Management Lowered Its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holding by $1.03 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143.85. About 420,688 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 14,146 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 34,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc owns 130,000 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Valley Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 791,764 shares stake. Mcclain Value Limited Liability holds 1.18% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) or 252,679 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Stadium Cap Management Ltd stated it has 221,718 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 20,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 900 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) reported 52 shares. 28,322 were reported by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.05% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,239 shares. Lifeplan Inc owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 557 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 10,129 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 75,378 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,214 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 12,723 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Capital Guardian Trust Co stated it has 0.29% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 171,964 shares.