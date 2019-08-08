As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Cut by $396,875 Its Holding; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose, 13D Management Has Cut Stake

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 2.15M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 8,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 11,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 604,335 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares to 255,797 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,964 are held by Hrt Fincl Limited Liability. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 55,294 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 681,853 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd holds 65 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jcic Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75 shares. 63,474 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,225 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 307 shares. Loews Corporation accumulated 12,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma reported 1.28M shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 26,321 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – yahoo.com” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.