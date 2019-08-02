As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lifted by $32.31 Million Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $203.02. About 17.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 258,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 941,060 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.44M, up from 682,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 324,038 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Dba Alpha, Texas-based fund reported 24,083 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Gru holds 10,127 shares. Schulhoff holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,823 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated accumulated 52,472 shares. First Co invested in 139,345 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 19,756 shares. Colrain Ltd invested in 25,127 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 4.48% or 192,279 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 186,830 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 562,812 shares. Crossvault Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,237 shares. Scott & Selber holds 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 35,788 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company holds 1,078 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. The California-based Seven Post Inv Office Lp has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,790 shares. 302,815 are held by Prudential Fincl. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 14,110 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested in 4,000 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 16,921 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset reported 6,850 shares. North Star stated it has 2,152 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 632 shares. Smith Graham LP reported 26,730 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,222 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.01% or 467 shares. Raymond James Na has 10,906 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).