As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Electron Capital Partners Raised Stake by $21.99 Million; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cut Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.47 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 9,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,655 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 13,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $245.27. About 1.65 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.75. About 567,577 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet North America Sa holds 0.12% or 3,125 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 27,003 shares or 0.76% of the stock. 21,431 were accumulated by First Midwest State Bank Trust Division. Gm Advisory Gp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Huntington Bancorp reported 0.75% stake. Sabal Tru Company owns 843 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,946 shares or 0.96% of the stock. 236 are owned by Td Capital Management Limited Com. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sanders Cap Limited Com has 3.08M shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 1.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Front Barnett Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Cap Gp has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.26 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 16,241 shares to 189,387 shares, valued at $47.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

