As Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Valuation Rose, Reaves W H & Company Increased by $3.78 Million Its Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) Lowered by $6.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 30,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.53M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.54 million shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB) by 625,505 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $50.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,635 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 13,520 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gru holds 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 96,309 shares. Conning stated it has 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rampart Com Lc invested in 0.34% or 23,817 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,491 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.11% or 22.12 million shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 452,761 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Limited Company accumulated 2.49% or 3,562 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 560,059 shares. Rare Infra reported 941,060 shares. Lpl Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 31,587 shares. 11,391 are owned by Private Asset Inc. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,104 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,036 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.25 million activity. 2,003 shares valued at $144,641 were sold by Brackenridge Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Garechana Robert sold $49,610. Altshuler Barry sold $732,900 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Thursday, February 7. Kaufman Ian sold $67,302 worth of stock or 932 shares. The insider NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 50,000 shares worth $3.68M. $22,747 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment accumulated 0.01% or 14,187 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 3.76M were reported by Legal & General Grp Plc. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 860 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 78,494 shares. Spirit Of America New York has 34,815 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bokf Na reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Guardian Life Of America owns 1,066 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank accumulated 109,393 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 42.19 million are owned by Blackrock. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 30,990 shares in its portfolio. Motco has 3,710 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 36,446 shares or 0.08% of the stock.