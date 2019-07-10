As Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Stock Value Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $331,250 Its Position; Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 174,362 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 384,243 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 32,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Company Of Nevada accumulated 0.05% or 4,985 shares. Pnc Service Gru Inc holds 0% or 29,181 shares. 57 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). Telos Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,928 shares. California-based Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Van Eck Assocs reported 0% stake. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 2.49% or 3,562 shares. Ar Asset accumulated 10,000 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 5,292 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 39,095 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Eagle Asset holds 0.38% or 563,308 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 171,964 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $333.80M for 28.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,201 shares to 90,308 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 11,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 390 shares. Sky Investment Grp Lc accumulated 45,576 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.06% or 442,770 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has invested 0.17% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sterneck Cap accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bartlett & Ltd holds 0.67% or 121,721 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 101,539 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Com has 0.96% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 66,613 shares. Grimes & has 7,920 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Ltd stated it has 142,210 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,179 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.