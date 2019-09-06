As Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Share Value Rose, Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Position; As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Market Value Declined, Holder S&Co Has Increased Holding

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $127.88. About 484,477 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $142.26. About 333,942 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $386.57M for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BHP) by 6,479 shares to 61,224 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 2,064 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc reported 14,110 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv reported 131,520 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Camarda Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 6,400 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Moreover, Karpus Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,050 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd holds 0.11% or 53,792 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc reported 8,129 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 21 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated holds 6,465 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 195 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 10,747 shares. Caprock Inc owns 6,844 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 23 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.27% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 82,097 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 15 shares. Covington Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Illinois-based Cna has invested 0.87% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru Co stated it has 33 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 46,600 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 224,252 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 68,039 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc reported 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cleararc Capital owns 4,084 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 50,029 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.