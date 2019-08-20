As Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Share Price Rose, Holder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Advent Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 7.58M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 1.44 million shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 314,181 shares to 442,170 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ny Community Cap Trust V by 22,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,021 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Antsy to bet on the NFL? NW Indiana casinos to offer sports betting Sept. 1 – Chicago Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Capital Management Inc holds 0.58% or 3.60M shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,411 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mackay Shields Ltd has 9.17 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 1.44 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 896,553 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce Inc accumulated 22,959 shares. Davenport & Ltd owns 12,350 shares. Hg Vora Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20.8% or 32.50M shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 186,191 shares stake. Owl Creek Asset LP holds 5.00M shares. Pentwater Management LP has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eaton Vance Management holds 732,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 3,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,303 shares to 61,714 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).