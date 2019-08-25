As Sempra Energy (Call) (SRE) Market Value Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $26.65 Million; Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 543,760 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (Call) (SRE) by 75.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 213,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 68,300 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 841,731 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Call) (NYSE:TRV) by 29,700 shares to 86,600 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.