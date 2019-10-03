As Semler Scientific (SMLR) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.81 Million; As Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Wedbush Securities Decreased Its Holding by $302,652

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 12,715 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 42,184 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 558,182 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.39 million, down from 600,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Semler Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.80% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 52,192 shares traded or 296.38% up from the average. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 866 shares to 24,858 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% or 36,899 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 140,811 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 236 shares. Dillon & Associate holds 0.38% or 19,472 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 17,850 shares. Axa holds 207,570 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 3.69M shares. Franklin Resources reported 15.94M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc holds 44,800 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 102,612 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.15% or 314,849 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 3.82% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dodge & Cox has invested 0.88% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 138,130 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $120.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 17,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Analysts await Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SMLR’s profit will be $1.82 million for 33.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Semler Scientific, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.