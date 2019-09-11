As Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Price Declined, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position; Equifax (EFX) Holder Sun Life Financial Boosted Its Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 941.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 108,481 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 29/05/2018 – DefaultRisklndex.com Data Shows Mortgage Originations Volumes Decreased from Previous Quarter with Slight Decline in Risk-Taking Consumption Overall; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – ADDITIONAL DETAIL PROVIDED IN STATEMENT DOES NOT IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL CONSUMERS AFFECTED, DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CONSUMER NOTIFICATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 966,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 105,620 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $234.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 26 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 88,339 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 12,347 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 6,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 4,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management Inc reported 1.07M shares stake. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0% or 10,500 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bridgeway Management Inc stated it has 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 37,127 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 159,523 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 741,492 shares stake. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Salient Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.37M shares.

