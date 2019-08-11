As Semgroup (SEMG) Shares Declined, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $13.53 Million; As Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $995,358

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 43,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, down from 48,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 966,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.68% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 1.56M shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 872,128 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability reported 10,481 shares. Axa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 286,543 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 291,089 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 78 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management owns 2.12M shares. Zeke Advsr Llc has invested 0.14% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Missouri-based Monetary Management Gp has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 829,023 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc stated it has 3,653 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Westpac Bk holds 398,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 8,601 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 61,488 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 159,523 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 6.67M shares. 74,105 are owned by Alps Advsrs Inc. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 39,768 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.22 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Paloma Mngmt Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 62,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 121,169 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 32,387 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 6,464 shares stake. Tudor Et Al reported 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1,341 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 24,000 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $154.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 519,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.