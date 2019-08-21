As Semgroup (SEMG) Shares Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped by $339,304 Its Holding; Martin Currie LTD Cut Chevron New (CVX) Position by $1.78 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 112,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, down from 126,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 2.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 236.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 24,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 34,505 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, up from 10,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 569,581 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares to 363,136 shares, valued at $61.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 249,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 590 shares. Dean Investment Associate invested in 66,256 shares. Horizon Inv Services Ltd Liability Co owns 21,817 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 136,549 shares. Northeast Inv Management invested in 1.54% or 149,007 shares. South State has 81,136 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.40M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Capital Investors stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reaves W H And reported 188,741 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.8% or 228,813 shares. James holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 74,679 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 21,569 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm accumulated 305,546 shares. 84,432 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mgmt.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 22,818 shares to 11,290 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 64,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,404 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 80,855 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 25,019 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns has 6,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 335,334 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 653,071 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 32,387 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.18% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 323,000 shares. Amer Intl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Element Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 10,329 shares. Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% or 571,380 shares in its portfolio. 126,688 are held by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Group reported 285,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 190,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.48% or 5.22M shares. Chickasaw Management Lc reported 2.95% stake.